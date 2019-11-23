Staff donate 288 turkeys to pantries

Agnesian HealthCare provides a free turkey to all of its employees for Thanksgiving. Employees then have the option to donate their turkey for distribution to area food pantries. On Nov. 15, 288 turkeys were donated to eight area food pantries including 12 to the Waupun Food Pantry. Tim Carlton, right, Mallory Gilbertson, left, accepted their turkeys from Donna Van Buren.
