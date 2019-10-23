Gundersen Health System Neurologist Michael Schonberger will be the featured speaker at the Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in the first floor conference room at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah.
Schonberger will discuss the stages of Parkinson’s. Tomah Health’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call 608-377-8353, or 608-377-8781, or email janderson@tomahhealth.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)