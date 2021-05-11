Star Connection celebrates 25 years

Star Connection LLC celebrates its 25th year in business in 2021. The company was founded in April 1996 in La Valle with just a few employees. Originally offering Primestar and Dish satellite services, their portfolio now contains more than 100 service providers, including data, voice and cloud companies. Star
Connection has retail locations in Baraboo and Tomah.
In 2012, Star Connection added specialized services for the hospitality and health care industries known as lodgeVision which provides installations in more than 30 states.
For more information, visit starconnection.net or lodgevision.com.