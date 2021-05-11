 Skip to main content
Star Connection celebrates 25 years
Star Connection doing business as lodgeVision won the DISH Excellence Business Retailer of the Year award for the 2018 and 2019 years. Pictured, from front left, Chad Karll, Anastasia Strampe, Justin Geitner, Eric Utley; back row, Sam Mobley, Matt Marquardt, Kevin Rathermel, Sara Strelau, Chad Strampe.

 STAR CONNECTION/Contributed

Star Connection LLC celebrates its 25th year in business in 2021. The company was founded in April 1996 in La Valle with just a few employees. Originally offering Primestar and Dish satellite services, their portfolio now contains more than 100 service providers, including data, voice and cloud companies. Star

Connection has retail locations in Baraboo and Tomah.

In 2012, Star Connection added specialized services for the hospitality and health care industries known as lodgeVision which provides installations in more than 30 states.

For more information, visit starconnection.net or lodgevision.com.

