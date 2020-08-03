Stark essay advances

COLUMBUS — The American Legion Auxiliary 2020 Americanism Essay Contest was open to students in grades 3-12. Entries from the Columbus and Fall River School Districts were judged at the local level and submitted for competition at the department level. From there the winners are sent to Central Division for further competition and then onto national competition.
The Lang-Ostrander-Hurd, Unit 62 received entries addressing the topic, “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military, and others?” from Ella Beaver, grade 6, Fall River School; Sierra Mietzel and Karlee Nack, grade 6, Columbus Middle School; and Ariana Stark, grade 3, Columbus Intermediate School. Stark’s essay was selected to advance to the next level and she received a $10 Culver’s card.
