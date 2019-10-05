Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., will host the Starkweather Bay Blues Band at 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
Starkweather plays original pieces and covers for a wide range of blues artists, such as B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Buddy Guy. There will be a guest appearance by Dave Meyer on saxophone.
The band was formed by Phyllis and Dennis Becker in 2014. Phyllis is the lead vocalist and plays keyboard. Dennis just recently found his voice for singing and lends his harp playing talents to the group. Pam Brozek plays bass guitar. Bryan Johnston hails from Chicago and is a child of the sixties and seventies. Ron Warren, on drums, was also part of the “Glass Band.”
Tickets are $11, $16 and $18, available at bdact.org, the box office from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and Rechek's Food Pride.
