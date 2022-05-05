State Bank of Reeseville adds 3 to Board of Directors

REESEVILLE — Three new directors joined the remaining four directors on the board at State Bank of Reeseville on Jan. 1. The vacancies were left by two board members, Gerald Yerges and Robert Kohn, who retired on Dec. 31, 2021.

Yerges spent 59 years with the bank starting as an assistant cashier in 1962, he was elected president in 1984 and served until his retirement in 2007. He continued to serve on the board until 2021. Kohn is a former dairy farmer and faithfully served on the board for 29 years, since 1993.

The four remaining directors: Jerry Adams, president and CEO, John Leistico, Scott Lenius, and George Neuberger, Jr. voted to appoint three new directors to fill the vacancies.

Those directors are Adam Bradley, Brandon Mueller, and Debra Polsin. Bradley is the current senior vice president and controller, he previously served as vice president – lending at the bank and is currently an independent insurance agent in Watertown. Polsin is the bank’s former cashier and operations officer and spent a total of 36 years here, from 1982–2018.