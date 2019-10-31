As part of the annual State Patrol awards ceremony on Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers recognized 59 people including law enforcement officers, other government employees and citizens for lifesaving efforts and exemplary public service.
John Scherbert of Endeavor received the commendable service award.
Along with enforcing traffic laws, assisting stranded motorists and inspecting commercial motor vehicles, State Patrol officers serve in many roles including K-9 handlers, drone and aircraft pilots, and crash reconstruction experts. The next State Patrol recruitment cycle begins Nov. 11 and ends Jan. 12.
For more information, visit wistatepatroljobs.wi.gov.
