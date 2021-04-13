 Skip to main content
Statewide tornado drill planned
Statewide tornado drill planned

Tornado Awareness Statewide Drill Day is Thursday. Per the State of Wisconsin, the National Weather Service is discontinuing the EAS live code test portion of the drill. As a result, there will be no test alerts sounded on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radios or broadcast TV/radio for the drill.

Dodge County will sound the sirens as scheduled at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. During the statewide tornado drill, everyone is asked to pause what they are doing and practice their plan by going to their emergency shelter location. If there is severe weather expected anywhere in the state on Thursday, the drill will be postponed to Friday.

For more information, visit https://dma.wi.gov/DMA/wemnews/2021wemnews/ready210405.

