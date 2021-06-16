Stauffacher awarded $2,500 scholarship

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awarded Marin Stauffacher of Columbus, a $2,500 Harold and Irene Hendrickson Memorial Scholarship on May 4.

Stauffacher was a member of the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club for 10 years, serving as president, among other roles. She was a Columbia County delegate to Youth Conference and a delegate for Wisconsin Youth as Partners in Civic Leadership conference. She is a member of the State Drama Company and an ArtBeat! Camp counselor.

She is a Beaver Dam High School graduate and attends Madison Area Technical College, studying early childhood education. She volunteers as a server and piano player at her church. She played volleyball, basketball and is currently on the MATC soccer team.

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.

For more information, visit wis4hfoundation.org.