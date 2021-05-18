Stauffacher, Propst awarded 4-H scholarships

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awarded scholarships through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.
Local scholarship recipients include: Harold and Irene Hendrickson Memorial Scholarship, $2,500, Marin Stauffacher of Columbus; Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship, $1,000, Lindsay Propst of Beaver Dam.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awards more than $19,000 in scholarships annually to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.
For more information, visit wis4hfoundation.org.