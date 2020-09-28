Steak Challenge raises $30K for athletics

The 13th annual Great Steak Challenge held Sept. 16 exceeded the amount of meals sold in 2019 raising $30,489.71 for the School District of Reedsburg’s activities department.
In a Sept. 25 email, Viking Village Foods General Manager Pam Coy said the total dinners sold were 2,853, 92 more than last year.
The total donation includes the steak feed’s profits and tips, donations, $2,500 pre-ticket sale match by First Weber Foundation and the 36 businesses taking the $500 challenge.
