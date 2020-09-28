 Skip to main content
Steak Challenge raises $30K for athletics
Preparations for the 13th annual Great Steak Challenge held Sept. 16 at Viking Village Foods.

 VIKING FOODS Contributed

The 13th annual Great Steak Challenge held Sept. 16 exceeded the amount of meals sold in 2019 raising $30,489.71 for the School District of Reedsburg’s activities department.

In a Sept. 25 email, Viking Village Foods General Manager Pam Coy said the total dinners sold were 2,853, 92 more than last year.

The total donation includes the steak feed’s profits and tips, donations, $2,500 pre-ticket sale match by First Weber Foundation and the 36 businesses taking the $500 challenge.

