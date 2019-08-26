SPRING GREEN — The Madison-based steel drum group Panchromatic Steel will perform music from the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, 6306 State Highway 23, Spring Green.
Using instruments built from 55-gallon oil drums, their sound has near universal appeal. The music will feature styles including calypso, soca and other “island” styles, to complex jazz-inspired compositions, as well as arrangements of hits by pop artists such as Stevie Wonder, Prince and the Beatles.
Bring picnic chairs and blankets. A featured Trinidadian cocktail will be available for purchase. For more information or tickets, visit ruralmusiciansforum.org. Free entry for children 12 and younger.
