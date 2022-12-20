 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stegmann awarded $1K grant

A $1,000 National Supervised Agricultural Experience grant has been awarded to Sawyer Stegmann of Portage, member of the Portage FFA Chapter, by the AmerisourceBergen Foundation, according to a Dec. 20 press release.

SAE grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand SAE projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

This year 30 different sponsors funded SAE Grants. A full list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA Organization website on the SAE Grants webpage, ffa.org.

Sawyer Stegmann

Stegmann
