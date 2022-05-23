Steiner awarded $1,500 scholarship

Vincent Steiner, of Baraboo, is one of 35 Western Technical College construction and industrial trade apprentices to receive a $1,500 scholarship from Ascendium Educaiton Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans.
The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing, and equipment vital to their trades.
For more information, visit westerntc.edu/apprenticeship.