Trevor Stephenson will perform a Free Thinkers Founders Day concert featuring works by Chopin, Debussy, Mendelssohn, Brahms, and Joplin on an 1855 Bösendorfer concert grand piano at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City. Stephenson is an artistic director of Madison Bach Musicians who will perform on his hand-built Bösendorfer piano.
This concert is a fundraiser for refurbishing of historic Park Hall's interior. For tickets, call 608-963-8451, or purchase at the door. Adults tickets are $20 and students are $15. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Free will donations accepted for other refreshments.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, visit congregation.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)