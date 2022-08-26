 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stevenson, Quam elected as Angus delegates

  • 0

Chad Stevenson and Cody Quam, both of Lodi, have been elected as delegates to the 139th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They are members of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, and two of 304 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit angus.org.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chip sealcoating starts Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply an oil and chip seal to the following highways in Dodge County starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

Zeus, bonded with Athena and featured next week, is a 2-year, 9-month-old German shepherd surrendered because his owner no longer had time for…

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

Johnny is an 11-week-old Australian shepherd/rat terrier/mixed puppy. He’s smart, playful and affectionate. He can’t wait to learn new things.…

Aalsma awarded $2,500 scholarship

Aalsma awarded $2,500 scholarship

WAUPUN — Cousins Subs and its Make It Better Foundation selected Naomi Aalsma of Waupun High School as the second-place winner of a $2,500 Wis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News