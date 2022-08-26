Stevenson, Quam elected as Angus delegates

Chad Stevenson and Cody Quam, both of Lodi, have been elected as delegates to the 139th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They are members of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, and two of 304 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit angus.org.