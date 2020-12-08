 Skip to main content
Still time to donate to Caring Tree
Still time to donate to Caring Tree

The Caring Tree still has 50-60 gift tags available at Summit, Portage State Bank, US Bank North and downtown, BMO and Associated Bank. Participants can pick up gift tags through their drive up windows. Deadline to purchase and return a gift is Monday at Associated Bank, 222 E Wisconsin St., in Portage. Lobbies are closed, but will open for package drop-off.

Community Bank also offers a hat and mitten drive.

Cash donations can be made to The Caring Tree, P.O. Box 384, Portage, WI 53901.

