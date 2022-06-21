 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stone named trust president for bank

Adam Stone was promoted to president of the Trust Division for National Exchange Bank & Trust on June 10. In this role, he will manage and oversee the Trust Division while maintaining and growing client investment portfolios. He will also establish new account relationships in both the trust and investment management areas.

Stone was part of the Trust Division when he joined the bank in 2003. In 2007, he moved into investment services where he focused on enhancing customer offering in partnership with Raymond James. In 2016, he was promoted to senior vice president within the investment services division where he oversaw the banks wealth management strategy.

Stone is a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor, a designation from the American Bankers Association that demonstrates expertise in the trust and financial advisor field while recognizing the growing client relationship skills necessary to be a successful wealth manager. He is also a graduate of St. Mary’s Spring High School, the University of St. Thomas with a bachelor’s degree in marketing management, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate School of Banking in addition to holding several brokerage licenses.

For more information, visit nebat.com.

