Columbia County Emergency Management will host the National Weather Service “Storm Spotter Training,” from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the John Roche Room on the first floor at the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center, 711 E. Cook St., Portage. Parking provided behind the building.

The Columbia County Emergency Management Office, and the National Weather Service rely on educated first responders to be “eyes on the ground” in severe weather events to relay proper observations. Attendees will learn about severe weather and weather safety, how to be severe weather aware, severe weather watches and warnings, and how you can help the National Weather service as a trained spotter. This training will help you be more confident in what you are seeing.