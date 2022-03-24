'Storm Spotter Training' offered

Columbia County Emergency Management will host the National Weather Service Milwaukee “Storm Spotter Training 2022,” from 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 in the John Roche Room on the first floor at the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center, 711 E. Cook St., Portage.

The same program and information provided at both. Parking provided behind the building.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Weather Service rely on educated first responders to be “eyes on the ground” in severe weather events to relay proper observations. This training will help you be more confident in what you are seeing.