Story Time in Spanish comes to Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Public Library, in partnership with Language Services Del Norte LLC, will be offering Spanish Story Time at 10 a.m. on July 17 and Aug. 14 at the St. John’s Church, 299 W. Broadway, Rock Springs.
Listen to stories, learn rhymes, enjoy music and do fun activities during this 45-minute program. Everyone is welcome, whether you speak Spanish or want to learn. Story Time is aimed at children 2-5 years old and their families.
For more information, call 608-415-2282, email director@rockspringslibrary.com or visit rockspringslibrary.com.
