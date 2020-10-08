Storybook walks for dementia planned

Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County and the Dementia Friendly Dodge group will host a storybook walk from Saturday through Oct. 18. Walks will be held in Beaver Dam, Hustisford, Watertown and Waupun starting at Beaver Dam Watermark, Hustisford Library, Watertown Regional Medical Center, and Pine Street Park in Waupun.

This is a self-guided tour that addresses a girl and her grandpa and the effects of dementia on their relationship. Limited copies of the book will be available to walk participants.

“Grandpa and Lucy,” written by high school student Edie Weinstein as part of a Girl Scout community service project. She had participated in a “Dementia Friends” session and wanted to create something that was helpful to teach a younger generation about dementia. The book is now used often as part of the Dementia Friends Youth Curriculum. She is now a senior in high school and lives in St. Paul, Minnesota.

For more information, book pick up locations and times, call the ADRC at 920-386-3580.

All donations to the Dementia Concerns Coalition help support dementia efforts in Dodge County.