StoryWallk and book club at the library

The Kilbourn Public Library Book Club is reading a selection of holiday books for the December get-together. Each person is choosing a holiday book they would like to read and we will have a short discussion on the books. There will be a hot chocolate bar, Christmas trivia and other festive holiday fun following the discussion. The club meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Dec. 18: 10 a.m. Saturday Activity, Holiday Movie & Gift Wrapping, watch the family friendly movie “Arthur’s Perfect Christmas.” Gift wrap available to wrap gifts. Popcorn served.
The library will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 27, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
For more information, call 608-254-2146 or visit dellslibrary.org.