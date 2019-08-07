Straseske receives commendation at Pearl Harbor
WAHIAWA, Hawaii — A group of sailors stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, use the most-advanced satellite and telecommunications equipment to share vital information with sailors deployed around the world.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Straseske, a 2015 Horicon High School graduate and native of Horicon, is one of these sailors assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific who provides these communication services.
As a Navy information systems technician, Straseske is responsible for working with computing and communications systems, and their peripheral devices.
NCTAMS Pacific is the center of communications for the U.S. Navy in the Pacific. They provide command, control, communications, computers and intelligence connectivity to Naval and Joint forces from San Diego to Singapore and beyond.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Straseske is most proud of receiving a Flag Letter of Commendation.
“My award came from my service at Pearl Harbor at the Honors and Ceremonies detachment where I had the privilege of providing funeral and retirement services to honor past and present sailors,” said Straseske.
