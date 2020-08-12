String art class offered at River Arts Inc

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A “Crafts & Drafts: Choose Your Own String Art,” workshop for adults 21 and older will be held from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 21 at River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Choose a project design from seven stencil options. The instructor will guide participants through the process of staining blocks of wood, hammering nails to create the outline, and ways to wind the string into patterns.

Normally River Arts offer beer as part of this workshop, but beverages will not be provided for this class. Masks are required for all participants. Class size is limited to 7 students.

For more information, visit riverartsinc.org, or kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.