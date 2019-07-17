String art class offered at River Arts Inc

A string art edition of Crafts and Drafts will be held from 7-9 p.m. July 26 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. The instructor will guide you through the process of staining a block of wood, hammering nails to create the outline of Wisconsin, and show several ways to wind the string into patterns. Choose from multiple stain colors and tons of string options. The whole project will be finished by the end of the night. Final size is 12 inches by 12 inches with a hanger provided.
Crafts and Drafts is a series of monthly classes based around the “wine and paint night” concept. Each class lasts two hours, and includes all necessary supplies, a class instructor, and two drink tickets. Must be 21 or older to attend.
For more information and registration, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)