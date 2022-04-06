 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strompolis joins Mile Bluff

Carrie Strompolis, doctor of nursing practice, has joined the Mile Bluff medical team, providing primary care services at New Lisbon Family Medical Center and Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston.

She has been meeting the health care needs of patients since she became a certified nursing assistant at age 16. Now as a DNP, she provides family medicine services to patients of all ages.

To make an appointment, call New Lisbon Family Medical Center at 608-562-3111 or Mile Bluff Clinic at 608-847-5000. For more information, visit milebluff.com.

Carrie Strompolis

Strompolis
