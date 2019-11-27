{{featured_button_text}}
Strong attendance at self defense class

On Nov. 16, Get Fit Health Club in Beaver Dam held its first Krav Maga style self defense class/seminar. Krav Maga is an Israeli fighting system designed for personal self protection. Students are trained in the way of peace but prepared to do what is necessary to survive. While building self-confidence, they are trained in escapes, strikes, take downs and quick simplistic moves that are effective in real world situations. Another class is scheduled for February.

 DUANE SLINGER/Contributed

