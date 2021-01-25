Student and staff art exhibit planned

A new exhibit at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, features artwork by Sauk Prairie Middle School, high school, and Advanced Placement students and 20 Sauk Prairie School District staff members.
The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 18. Use the E-3 garden entrance to the north of the main theater doors. Face masks and social distancing required while visiting. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org or call 608-643-5215.