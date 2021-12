The River Arts Center Gallery, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, will feature an art exhibit by Sauk Prairie Middle School and high school students. The free public reception will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

This exhibit runs through Jan. 11, 2022, and is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org or call 608-643-5215.