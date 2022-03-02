Student art on display at Drury

The current exhibit at the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts is the Portage Elementary & Middle School K-8 Art Show featuring student work from Portage public schools, St. Mary’s and St. John’s.

The public may view the exhibit in person from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through March 25 at 301 E. Cook St., enter on Adams Street side.

An opening reception is set for 4-6 p.m. Friday. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public.

For more information and COVID-19 guidelines, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.