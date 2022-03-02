 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student art on display

  • 0
Student art on display

Bartels Middle School art teacher, Charlotte Doro, hangs her students artwork for the exhibit on March 1.

 PCA/Contributed

Student art on display at Drury

The current exhibit at the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts is the Portage Elementary & Middle School K-8 Art Show featuring student work from Portage public schools, St. Mary’s and St. John’s.

The public may view the exhibit in person from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through March 25 at 301 E. Cook St., enter on Adams Street side.

An opening reception is set for 4-6 p.m. Friday. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public.

For more information and COVID-19 guidelines, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

Bo is 9-month-old, 25-pound mixed breed smaller dog who needs a home. He is active, happy, loves attention and learning new things. Bo is good…

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and en…

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing …

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News