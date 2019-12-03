Student leaders attend Leadership Day

On Nov. 25, 26 representatives from the Beaver Dam High School and Middle School attended Wisconsin Associations of Student Council Fall Tour held at the Wisconsin Dells Kalahari Resort with the theme of “Explore the Opportunities.” There were two conferences, one for the middle school and one for the high school students. There were nine mini sessions on a host of leadership topics. Beaver Dam Middle School students led one of the middle schools mini sessions, "Team Building to Bring Out the Leader in You" with more than 100 students in attendance.
