STUDENTS AWARDED YOUTH HERO AWARDS

At the Dec. 1, Cambria American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 401 Christmas Banquet, four students from Cambria-Friesland High School receive the National Legion Auxiliary Youth and Hero Award for coming to the aid of a teacher who was choking on Sept. 8. The award recognizes youth who demonstrate a kind caring act of selflessness. From left, Jan Williams, Cambria ALA; Taryn Smits, Keightlyn Dykstra, Clara Wendt, Sam Behm, Linda Dykstra, ALA; and Lorri Arnce, teacher.