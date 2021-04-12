Westfield students of all ages are on the lookout for bluebirds this spring during their district-wide citizen science project. Westfield Area High School Science Club members traveled to Oxford Elementary, Coloma Elementary, and Westfield Elementary April 7 where they taught the younger students about citizen science and installed bluebird nest boxes that they built at each school. Elementary students will monitor the nest boxes and enter data in the Nest Watch online database with the help of the high school students. The project was a collaboration of teachers, advisors, clubs, schools and students and was funded by a $200 Environmental Education Grant from the Waushara County Watershed Lakes Council.
Students build bluebird next boxes
