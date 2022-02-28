 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STUDENTS CELEBRATE FFA WEEK

  • 0
STUDENTS CELEBRATE FFA WEEK

Columbus FFA celebrated National FFA Week, Feb. 19-25, with random acts of kindness for staff, custodians, lunch servers, police, fire, and the Department of Public Works. The students also held a tractor drive-in day and dress up days during the weeklong celebration. From left, Glenda Crook, FFA advisor; Zoe Gross, Connor Roche, McKenzie Prosser, Ty Thorson, Zach Paulson, Corbin Hynes and Fayth Paulson at the tractor drive-in day on Feb. 25.

 GLENDA CROOK/Contributed /Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing …

Barreau earns 4-H award

Barreau earns 4-H award

Art created by Hadley Barreau, a member of the Juneau County 4-H, was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest o…

PETS OF WEEK: Ian and Nadya

PETS OF WEEK: Ian and Nadya

Ian is a 3-month-old Siberian husky mix pup. He is a social large breed pup that loves to play and learn new things. He has energy and enthusi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News