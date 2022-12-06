 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STUDENTS COLLECT 70 TOYS FOR DONATION

  • 0
STUDENTS COLLECT 70 TOYS FOR DONATION

St. John's Lutheran School, Juneau, collect more than 70 toys for the Dodge County Toy Bank from Nov. 14 to Dec. 2. The toys were donated on Dec. 5.

 CAROL LEISSRING

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

Tulip is a 9.5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. The females can be anywhere from 80-100 pounds full grown. She was surrendered because her owner …

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

Morticia is a 4-month-oldblack-mouth/hound puppy. She seems kind, loveable and just and easy-going girl. She loves attention and to snuggle. M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News