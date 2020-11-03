Merrimac students complete Mammoth Challenge
Students from Merrimac Community School will celebrate completion of the Ice Age Trail Mammoth Challenge with a final mile hike and a visit from Monty the Mammoth of the Ice Age Trail Alliance at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Ice Age Trail parking area at the top of the hill on Highway 113 at the edge of Devil’s Lake State Park.
Working as a team, classrooms from Merrimac Community School hiked on Wednesdays this fall to surpass the 40-mile challenge. Students will receive completion certificates at the event.
