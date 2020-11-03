 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students complete Mammoth Challenge
0 comments

Students complete Mammoth Challenge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Merrimac students complete Mammoth Challenge

Students from Merrimac Community School will celebrate completion of the Ice Age Trail Mammoth Challenge with a final mile hike and a visit from Monty the Mammoth of the Ice Age Trail Alliance at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Ice Age Trail parking area at the top of the hill on Highway 113 at the edge of Devil’s Lake State Park.

Working as a team, classrooms from Merrimac Community School hiked on Wednesdays this fall to surpass the 40-mile challenge. Students will receive completion certificates at the event.

Olivia Zuelke

Zuelke
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News