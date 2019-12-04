{{featured_button_text}}
Students connect food with local traditions

On Nov. 25, students at Mauston Grayside Elementary, New Lisbon Elementary, and Wonewoc-Center Elementary had hands-on learning about food, health, agriculture, and nutrition with Erin Lenninger, Farm to School specialist with the Juneau County Farm to School program. Pictured, from front left, are Paige Madsen, Jack Byrdy, Aubri Myers; back left, Destiney Carothers, Tommy Roehling, and Katelyn Field.

 JAMIE BENNETT/Contributed
