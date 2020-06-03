STUDENTS DELIVER GREENS DURING PANDEMIC

The fourth and fifth grade students at Merrimac Community Charter School have continued to grow greens in one of the Tower Gardens, and found a way to give to others during this pandemic. Tracy Haupt assembled one of the school Tower Gardens, which are vertical hydroponic growing systems, in her basement to keep new seedlings planted by the students alive after schools were closed in March. During virtual class meetings, students brainstormed ways to give the maturing greens to others in the community. Throughout April, harvested greens were given to those who had compromised immune systems or were at an age group for higher risk from Covid-19. In May, students shared greens with essential workers who have risked their health to help others during this crisis. On May 27, students and families, along with Haupt, delivered harvested greens from the Tower Garden to local Sauk Prairie pharmacies, Ballweg Family Pharmacy and Eannelli Pharmacy. Greens included lettuce, watercress, chard, and cilantro.