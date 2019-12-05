Students donate 10 boxes of food to pantry

St. John's Lutheran School in Juneau, collected 10 boxes of food during the month of November for a Nov. 23 donation to the St. Stephen's Food Pantry in Horicon. Pictured, from front left, are students, Hope Krebs, Ian Fehrman, Mason Niemuth, Kaiden Coombs, Elliott Redecker, and Marshall Wolter; back row, Haily Niemuth, Benjamin Bunkoske, Easton Wolter, Lillie Brandt.
