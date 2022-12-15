 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. 14 at the CAL Center in Reedsburg.

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. 14 at the CAL Center in Reedsburg. Students completed 66 credits in a combination of settings including classroom, online, nursing skills lab, nursing simulation lab and direct patient care in the clinical setting to earn their degree

Graduates include Nicole Anderson, Cassandra Ballweg, Alexia Beasley, Brittany Clark, Owen Richard Elizondo, Bailey Gieck, Grecia Gonzalez Loza, Jesse Greenwood, Tayiah Johnson, Katelyn Keel, Emma Krueger, Emma-Rae Martin, Katlin Nachreiner, Miranda Powell, Kayla Renz, Jocelyn Sieber, Darriane Sobojinski, Jasmine Sullivan, Jen Teela, Jacob Waskey.

