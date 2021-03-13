 Skip to main content
Students get hands-on lesson
On March 4, Kayla Hunt and Jasmine Rake practice animal science skills and apply their knowledge of animal anatomy to complete a physical exam form for Jedi a German wirehair.

 GLENDA CROOK Contributed

The animal science class at Columbus High School tied all of the skills and knowledge they learned this trimester in their final lesson on animal health, disease and physical exams. On March 4, Glenda Crook’s dogs, Griswold and Jedi, visited the classroom to give the students hands-on experience. The students were able to listen to the heart with a stethoscope, give a physical exam and check the dog’s pulse and respiration. The students also did a simulation vet activity where they had 14 cases of dog illnesses that they had to diagnose using a dog disease slide set and an interactive case study.

