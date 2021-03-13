Students get hands-on lesson

The animal science class at Columbus High School tied all of the skills and knowledge they learned this trimester in their final lesson on animal health, disease and physical exams. On March 4, Glenda Crook’s dogs, Griswold and Jedi, visited the classroom to give the students hands-on experience. The students were able to listen to the heart with a stethoscope, give a physical exam and check the dog’s pulse and respiration. The students also did a simulation vet activity where they had 14 cases of dog illnesses that they had to diagnose using a dog disease slide set and an interactive case study.