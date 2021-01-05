Students give 626 gift certificates to hospital employees

Christmas came a little early to the employees of Sauk Prairie Healthcare. On Dec. 22, two Sauk Prairie High School National Honor Society students and their advisor arrived to present 626 Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce gift certificates for every employee of the hospital. The $10 certificates were the group’s way of saying thank you to front line workers during the pandemic. It is part of a service project that has been going on at the high school for many years.

“I’m so impressed by the dedication of these students,” said Todd Wuerger, executive director, SPHF. “These young people actively look for ways that they can positively impact our local community. I’m very inspired by their resourcefulness. Today, they are recognizing our Sauk Prairie Healthcare staff for their dedication during the pandemic. This is very much appreciated by all of us. Thank you to the SPHS National Honor Society and to their advisor Mary Walz for this recognition and for these gifts.”