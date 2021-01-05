 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students give 626 gift certificates to hospital employees
comments

Students give 626 gift certificates to hospital employees

{{featured_button_text}}
Students give 626 gift certificates to hospital employees

Sauk Prairie High School National Honor Society advisor Mary Walz and NHS co-chairs Ava Roach and Emma Kopecky presented Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation executive director Todd Wuerger and department secretary Anne Brickl with 626 $10 gift certificates for every employee of the hospital. The certificates were part of a service project and a way to thank front line employees for their contributions during the pandemic. From left, Brickl, Walz, Kopecky, Roach, Wuerger on Dec. 22.

 TODD WUERGER Contributed

Christmas came a little early to the employees of Sauk Prairie Healthcare. On Dec. 22, two Sauk Prairie High School National Honor Society students and their advisor arrived to present 626 Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce gift certificates for every employee of the hospital. The $10 certificates were the group’s way of saying thank you to front line workers during the pandemic. It is part of a service project that has been going on at the high school for many years.

“I’m so impressed by the dedication of these students,” said Todd Wuerger, executive director, SPHF. “These young people actively look for ways that they can positively impact our local community. I’m very inspired by their resourcefulness. Today, they are recognizing our Sauk Prairie Healthcare staff for their dedication during the pandemic. This is very much appreciated by all of us. Thank you to the SPHS National Honor Society and to their advisor Mary Walz for this recognition and for these gifts.”

comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News