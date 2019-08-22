Students hold piano recital

On Aug. 11, students of Baraboo piano teacher Diane Mueller performed in a recital for friends and relatives on the grand piano at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. Pictured are, from front left, Ava Korthals, Olivia Zimmerman, Mya Cowling, Nolan Cowling and Joanna Ankuman-Saikoom; back row, Diane Mueller, Hope Brandhagen, Jonah Gjersvig, Jasmine Shepherd, Molly Korthals, Julia Tse, Gracie Anderson and Leah Hess.
