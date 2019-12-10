{{featured_button_text}}
Students hold recital for seniors

Cavalier Music Studio students held its annual Christmas Recital Dec. 5 at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. Pictured, from left, are Katherine Miller, Noah Vaness, Caylee Agnew, Sawyer Pemberton, David Hanson, Lynn Stuckey.

 LYNN STUCKEY/Contributed
