Students honor vets with program

On Nov. 15, the students at St. Stephen's Lutheran School in Beaver Dam put on a Veterans Day program for the veterans of St. Stephen's Church. The program began with a luncheon followed by a number of Patriotic musical selections accompanied by the school band. Sixth-grader Lucas Bradley played "Taps."

 CORY SCHAEFER/Contributed

