Pardeeville Elementary School held its 24th annual Veterans Breakfast on Nov. 1 with more than 100 veterans and their guests in attendance. Student Council members served breakfast and each classroom collected items to send to the troops, and made cards to give to the veterans. Pictured, are fourth-grade students, from left, Conney Fallon, Karrsen Bussan, Sage Blomquist and Leyton Haseleu, who shared their essays.
