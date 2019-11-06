Students in costume visit residents during Halloween

On Oct. 31, the Royall Kindergarten and second grade walked over to Elroy Health Services to sing a brief concert for the residents. They sang about Autumn, Veterans Day and Halloween. The students were in costume and it was a wonderful chance to make a connection with another generation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)