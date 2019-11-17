Students from Sauk Prairie High School were inducted into membership of the Jacob Barth Chapter of the National Honor Society at an evening candle lighting ceremony on Oct. 21 in the River Arts Center. Members were recommended by the faculty and approved by the faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50. Members of the junior and senior classes were considered for selection.
New members include Anna Ballweg, Kyle Bascom, Lance Bauernhuber, Samuel Beattie, Naomi Breunig, Olivia Breunig, Kaitlyn Brickl, Caiden Buffardi, Emily Caflisch, Ella Drescher, Elliot Drew, Cora Dunnum, Madeline Ganshert, Lilia Geel, Taylor Haas, Hannah Helt, Emily Herbrand, Benjamin Kapp, Camdyn Kastelitz, Caitlyn Kinnamon, Kiersten Kobussen, Grace Kopecky, Luke Larson, Briar Lohr, Bailey Magnuson, Nathan Mast, Carina Meixelsperger, Linnea Nachreiner, Jordan O'Connor, Quinn Pliskie, Emma Putnam, Cassie Radl, Juliana Renly, Ava Roach, Ruby Sandeman, Mabel Schneller, Skylie Wardrop, and Kylie Wilson.
